Missing Arkansas 6-year-old boy found safe, ‘armed and dangerous’ man arrested
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas – The 6-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.
The suspect, 33-year-old Napolean Haire, is in custody, according to The Arkansas Department of Corrections.
ORIGINAL STORY
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy last seen Friday morning.
Julian Boyd, who lives in North Little Rock, Arkansas, was last seen at 6 a.m.
He is 4 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds.
Police believe he may be with 33-year-old Napolean Haire, who they consider armed and dangerous.
Haire drives a gray 2001 Lexus 300 with Arkansas tag 058YST.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425.
