59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

59ºF

News

Senior alert issued for missing Virginia man

Leon Francis, 62, was last seen on Tuesday at 7 a.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Newport News, Missing
Leon Francis was last seen on Jan. 14, 2020, at 7 a.m.
Leon Francis was last seen on Jan. 14, 2020, at 7 a.m. (Virginia State Police)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert to help find a missing Newport News man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Leon Francis, 62, was last seen on Tuesday at 7 a.m. when he left his home on Wyn Drive.

Francis is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police say he suffers from a cognitive impairment and that his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and saftey.

Anyone with information about Francis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: