Senior alert issued for missing Virginia man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert to help find a missing Newport News man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Leon Francis, 62, was last seen on Tuesday at 7 a.m. when he left his home on Wyn Drive.

Francis is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police say he suffers from a cognitive impairment and that his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and saftey.

Anyone with information about Francis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.