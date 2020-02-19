Third teen turns himself in for Tessa Majors’ stabbing death

NEW YORK, N.Y. – A third teen suspect turned himself in Wednesday morning for the stabbing death of Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors, according to NBC New York.

Law enforcement officials told NBC New York Luciano Lewis, 14, was charged as an adult with second-degree murder and first and second-degree robbery.

Lewis pleaded not guilty Wednesday. His attorney asked for supervised release because he said keeping the teen in custody would “disrupt his education.”

CNN reports his next court date is April 7.

Lewis’ arrest comes just days after 14-year-old Rashaun Weaver was also arrested for the murder. He faces two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery, according to CNN.

In a news conference on Feb. 15, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said, “We are confident that we have the person in custody who stabbed her, and that person will face justice in a court of law.”

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Dec. 13. He’s charged as a juvenile with felony murder.

Majors was stabbed while walking through Morningside Park in New York on Dec. 11.