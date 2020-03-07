Investigators believe to have found body of missing girl

Blountsville, TN – The search for a missing Tennessee toddler has come to a tragic end.

Friday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation posted an update on Twitter that authorities had recovered remains believed to be those of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

The tweet said an autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing. It did not reveal where the child's remains were found.

Evelyn was last seen in December but was not reported missing until February.

Authorities arrested Evelyn's mother, 18-year-old Megan Boswell, a short time later on a charge of false reporting.

They say she gave "conflicting and inaccurate" information to investigators.

Evelyn’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, 42, is also facing charges in connection with the child’s disappearance. Angela Boswell and her boyfriend, William McCloud, 33, were both sought for questioning.