Krispy Kreme channels luck of Irish with green doughnuts

Krispy Kreme shops are serving up Saint Patrick’s Day-inspired doughnuts.

Some existing flavors are getting splashes of green for the holiday and, “Leprechaun Trap Doughnuts” will be on the menu.

Those are covered in what looks like gold and filled with Irish kreme.

So, the chain says they’re good for catching the mischievous mythical creatures.

Participating Krispy Kreme locations will offer the doughnuts starting March 14.

They’ll be available through Saint Patrick’s day.