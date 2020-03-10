U.S. Navy civilian among Virginia’s 8 coronavirus cases, not a 9th case

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – A U.S. Navy civilian has tested “presumptive positive” for the coronavirus, according to the U.S. Navy.

The Navy also confirmed to 10 News that this case is not a new case, but one of the previous eight cases already announced by the Virginia Department of Health.

The purpose of the Navy’s announcement was, “just letting the public know that one of the individuals in the Virginia numbers is a Navy Civilian,” according to CDR Denver Applehans.

This person, the first U.S. Navy civilian to contract the virus, is currently at a hospital in Northern Virginia under medical care in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines.

Personnel that the individual immediately identified having close contact with have been notified and are asked to remain at their residence to self-monitor their health.

Military health professionals are conducting a thorough investigation to determine whether or not any other personnel may have been in close contact and possibly exposed.

Depending on the results of that investigation, additional precautionary measures may be taken.