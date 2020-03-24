Michigan teachers stage parade for students staying home due to COVID-19

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mi. – Monday marked the start of the second week of the government-mandated school shutdown due to coronavirus in Michigan, and teachers are getting creative with ways to reach their students at home.

A group of teachers in Ottawa County organized a car parade on Monday near Alward Elementary School in Georgetown Township to connect with their students and let them know they’re missed.

“We want to let them know that we care, that we love them, we miss them,” said Melanie McClure, principal of Alward Elementary School. “Our biggest focus right now is just making sure that our kids are feeling safe.”

Dozens of teachers gathered in the school’s parking lot Monday morning, decked with signs and costumes, ready to parade through the nearby subdivisions to let their students see they haven’t been forgotten, no matter how much has changed.

“It’s a great way just for us to connect and build those relationships. It doesn’t have to mean we just have to be in school to have these relationships with our kids,” McClure said. “We thought we that we would just take a field trip because we’re all tired of being cooped up in the house.”