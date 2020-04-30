Sheetz extends $3/hour pay increase for employees until June

ROANOKE, Va. – Sheetz store employees will see a pay increase for longer than originally planned.

The company announced Wednesday that it is extending the $3/hour pay increase for its nearly 17,000 store employees until June 4.

The pay increase was announced in March and originally planned to last until April 23.

The company said the pay increase is a way to show gratitude to its employees during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Sheetz is grateful for the dedication and commitment of its employees, who work 24/7/365, providing total customer focus, especially during these challenging times,” read a press release.

Company leaders said as an essential business, Sheetz is committed to staying open to serve the needs of the communities it calls home.