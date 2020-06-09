85ºF

‘It will come down’: Gov. Northam responds to injunction halting removal of Lee statue

Last week, Northam announced he’d remove the statue ‘as soon as possible’

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Gov. Ralph Northam holding a news conference on June 4, 2020. (WSLS 10)

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to respond to a 10-day injunction preventing the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond.

“Make no mistake: it will come down.”

Those are the words the governor has for those who are fighting for the statue to remain in its place.

Last Thursday, Northam announced that he would remove the statue “as soon as possible” from its prominent location in Richmond.

