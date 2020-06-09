‘It will come down’: Gov. Northam responds to injunction halting removal of Lee statue

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to respond to a 10-day injunction preventing the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond.

A picture is worth a thousand words. This monument is deeply connected to the other two articles on the @RTDNEWS front page.



Make no mistake: it will come down. pic.twitter.com/bPw1StZRLl — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) June 9, 2020

“Make no mistake: it will come down.”

Those are the words the governor has for those who are fighting for the statue to remain in its place.

Last Thursday, Northam announced that he would remove the statue “as soon as possible” from its prominent location in Richmond.