‘It will come down’: Gov. Northam responds to injunction halting removal of Lee statue
Last week, Northam announced he’d remove the statue ‘as soon as possible’
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to respond to a 10-day injunction preventing the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond.
A picture is worth a thousand words. This monument is deeply connected to the other two articles on the @RTDNEWS front page.— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) June 9, 2020
Make no mistake: it will come down. pic.twitter.com/bPw1StZRLl
“Make no mistake: it will come down.”
Those are the words the governor has for those who are fighting for the statue to remain in its place.
Last Thursday, Northam announced that he would remove the statue “as soon as possible” from its prominent location in Richmond.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.