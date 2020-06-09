Judge issues 10-day injunction preventing Confederate monument removal in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – A judge has issued a 10-day injunction preventing the removal of Confederate monuments in Richmond.

This comes after Gov. Ralph Northam’s historic announcement on Thursday of the decision to remove the Robert E. Lee statue from its prominent place in Richmond.

Northam said he wants to remove the statue ‘as soon as possible’ and put it into storage, until its future can be decided.

