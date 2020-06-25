Virginia DMV extends expiration of driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations for another 90 days

If your Virginia driver’s license, ID or vehicle registration is expiring soon, you’ve just been given 90 extra days to get it done.

Gov. Ralph Northam amended one of his executive directives to provide an additional 90 days to give customers extra time to make appointments at the DMV to renew IDs, driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations.

The 90-day extension applies to credentials that were due to expire on or before July 31. The extension can’t exceed October 31.

This extension is in addition to the prior extension of up to 90 days. Take a look below to see how this will affect you, according to the DMV.

If your credentials were set to expire between...

March 15 and April 30: A customer whose credentials expired between these dates will have an additional 90 days added to the prior 90 days, effectively 180 days, beyond the expiration date to renew. Example: If a customer’s driver’s license expired on March 17, the initial 90-day extension would give them until June 15 to renew, and this new extension means that the license must be renewed by September 13.

May 1 and July 31: Those with credentials expiring between these dates will have up to 90 more days beyond the expiration date, for a total of up to 180 days, not to exceed October 31, 2020. Example: For a customer whose credential has an expiration date of July 17, the initial extension gave that customer until August 31 to renew, and the new extension gives them until October 31.

After July 31st: If a credential expires after July 31st, it must be renewed before its expiration date. Example: If a driver’s license expires August 2, it must be renewed by August 2.

For a complete list of DMV locations accepting appointments, click or tap here.