Virginia inmate dies in apparent attack by cellmate

WISE COUNTY, Va. – An inmate in a Virginia supermax prison is dead after an apparent attack by his cellmate on Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

VDOC announced Friday night that a 47-year-old inmate was pronounced dead at Dickenson Community Hospital after an apparent attack by his 54-year-old cellmate in Red Onion State Prison in Wise County.

Authorities are investigating this incident as a homicide.

The man who died was in general population, according to the VDOC. He was serving a life sentence without parole for first-degree murder.

The inmate suspect of killing his cellmate is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, carjacking and robbery.