‘MythBusters’ host Grant Imahara dies at 49

“Mythbusters” host Grant Imahara has died, according to the Discovery Channel.

A cause of death was not immediately released by the company. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Imahara died of a brain aneurysm.

His former “MythBusters” co-host Adam Savage tweeted that grant was a brilliant engineer, artist, and performer and working with him was so much fun.

I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) July 14, 2020

Imahara was 49 years old.