‘MythBusters’ host Grant Imahara dies at 49

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 17: Actor Grant Imahara arrives for The Geekie Awards 2014 held at Avalon on August 17, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
“Mythbusters” host Grant Imahara has died, according to the Discovery Channel.

A cause of death was not immediately released by the company. The Hollywood Reporter reported that Imahara died of a brain aneurysm.

His former “MythBusters” co-host Adam Savage tweeted that grant was a brilliant engineer, artist, and performer and working with him was so much fun.

Imahara was 49 years old.

