Amber Alert canceled, Newport News 4-year-old safely located

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – UPDATE

The Newport News Police Department is reporting that Autumn Williams has been safely located and Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams is in police custody.

State police have canceled the Amber Alert.

ORIGINAL STORY

State police have issued an Amber Alert Wednesday night for a missing 4-year-old they say is in “extreme danger.”

Autumn Williams was abducted just after 6 p.m. from Newport News, according to Virginia State Police.

State police believe Autumn was abducted by Eliejah Chalid Hasani Williams, who they describe as a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Williams was last seen driving a 2000 silver Nissan Xterra with Virginia tags “VGK-5046.”

State police said Autumn was last seen wearing a blue Frozen princess gown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.