Two Super Soakers recalled due to lead ink

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s nothing like beating the summer heat with some water blasters, but you may want to check what kind you have first.

On Wednesday, Hasbro announced a recall for two types of Super Soakers sold exclusively at Target due to lead contamination.

The Super Soaker XP 20 and Super Soaker XP 30 both have a decorative sticker on the water tank that contains lead in the ink.

Each sticker contains ink levels that exceed the federal lead content ban, according to Hasbro.

The company asks that anyone who has either water blaster get rid of them and contact Hasbro for instructions on a refund.

As of Wednesday, there have been no reported injuries.