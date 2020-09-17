AMBER Alert issued for 17-year-old Virginia girl believed to be in extreme danger

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl they believe is in extreme danger.

According to police, Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez was last seen on Wednesday at 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford County. She’s described as a 5′1″ girl with black hair and brown eyes who weighs 160 pounds.

Police say that they believe she was abducted by Rodney Richards.

Authorities say Rodney Richards abducted a 17-year-old girl (Virginia State Police)

Authorities described Richards as a 5′1″ man with black hair and brown eyes who weighs around 230 pounds. He was last seen driving a white four-door Honda sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-658-4400.