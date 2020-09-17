60ºF

News

AMBER Alert issued for 17-year-old Virginia girl believed to be in extreme danger

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Virginia
An AMBER Alert has been issued for Selena Jah'nyrah Fernandez out of Stafford County
An AMBER Alert has been issued for Selena Jah'nyrah Fernandez out of Stafford County (Virginia State Police)

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl they believe is in extreme danger.

According to police, Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez was last seen on Wednesday at 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford County. She’s described as a 5′1″ girl with black hair and brown eyes who weighs 160 pounds.

Police say that they believe she was abducted by Rodney Richards.

Authorities say Rodney Richards abducted a 17-year-old girl
Authorities say Rodney Richards abducted a 17-year-old girl (Virginia State Police)

Authorities described Richards as a 5′1″ man with black hair and brown eyes who weighs around 230 pounds. He was last seen driving a white four-door Honda sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-658-4400.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: