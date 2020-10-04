North Dakota woman’s fast food trip goes viral

BISMARCK, N.D. – Jodi Butz would’ve never guessed a week ago she and her car would be in the national spotlight.

A picture of this North Dakota woman in a fast-food drive-thru has been shared on dozens of social media sites and racked up tens of thousands of likes and shares.

With a license plate like “HMBRGLR” to commemorate McDonald’s character The Hamburglar, there’s no avoiding a viral snap.

Every weekend like clock-work she visits her favorite fast food restaurant: McDonald’s.

“I come here for lunch Saturday and Sunday,” she says.

Drive-thru staff knows her by name.

Her dream was to own a piece of the restaurant chain, so she started a collection.

“I have collector’s items all over the place. Cookies jars, Little Tikes McDonald’s everything,” Butz says.