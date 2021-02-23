DMV to offer online service options during coronavirus pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. – People will no longer have to visit the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to take care of their driving needs.

Drivers that are over 18 years old can replace their commercial driver’s license, driver’s license, learner’s permit, driver privilege card and more online.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, people had to make appointments for in-person services. Now, the DMV has more than 50 transactions that drivers can do online.

“DMV continues to add online options to not only make service more convenient but to create additional appointment opportunities for customers who need in-person service,” said DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb. “Customers have come to rely on alternate means of service for every aspect of life during the COVID-19 pandemic and we will continue to look for ways to meet new expectations.”

Your purchases will be sent to you in the mail, but due to the effects of COVID-19 on the U.S. Postal Service DMV materials may be delayed.