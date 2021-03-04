Congressmen urge Gov. Northam to allow more fans at high school sports games

ROANOKE, Va. – After Gov. Ralph Northam recently loosened COVID-19 restrictions for outdoor high school sporting events, some Virginia Congressmen feel they’re still too restrictive.

On Thursday, Rep. Ben Cline and Rep. Bob Good, both Republicans, wrote to the Democratic governor urging him to increase the maximum number of spectators allowed at games to 50% capacity or 500 people.

He also pushed for Northam to follow CDC’s 6-foot distancing guidelines instead of 10 feet that’s currently in Executive Order 72.

The order currently allows outdoor high school sports to have 30% of the occupancy load or a maximum of 250 spectators per field.

“Every student-athlete deserves the opportunity to play the sport he or she loves while being safely cheered on by their family and friends, especially during a time that has taken a significant mental toll on our Nation’s youth,” Cline said. “Governor Northam’s decision to require 10-foot distancing and allow no more than 250 fans at an outdoor stadium that potentially holds thousands is insufficient. I strongly urge the Governor to revise his Executive Order to increase attendance capacity at outdoor high school sporting events, as well as call for him to follow the CDC’s social distancing guidance of six feet instead of ten. Precautions are still necessary, but they must also be reasonable.”

The letter also stated that labeling cheerleaders and band members as spectators may take away from their performance.

“We can all agree that the coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed our way of life for the last year, but it has been especially hard on students who have had to adapt to virtual learning, isolation from friends and missing out on milestones that all students look forward to in their high school careers,” they said in a letter to Northam.

Read the full text of Cline and Good’s letter below: