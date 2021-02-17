Up to 250 spectators will be able to watch Virginia high school football games this season

Just before football season begins across Virginia, more people will now be able to watch these games in-person.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that he’s allowing up to 250 spectators at outdoor events, which includes outdoor high school sporting events, as long as social distancing can be maintained.

The previous restrictions limited attendees at outdoor sports to two guests per player with the total number of spectators not exceeding 30% of the occupancy load of the venue.

With regards to Virginia’s larger outdoor venues, Northam said that hopefully next week there may be an announcement about a percentage capacity, rather than a hard-number cap on spectators.