Amber Alert issued in Georgia after SUV stolen with one-year-old inside

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert after an SUV was stolen in Georgia with a one-year-old still inside, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.
Police said two people stole a car around 2 a.m. as the driver was making a food delivery on Harvest Dale Court in Stone Mountain, and one-year-old Royalty was in the car.
According to a press conference at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the car has been found but Royalty is still missing.
