WATCH LIVE: President Biden discusses COVID restrictions for the summer

WASHINGTON, DC – At 2:30 p.m., President Biden is set to discuss COVID restrictions for the upcoming summer.
The president is also expected to discuss the government’s official response to the pandemic and give an update on the vaccination program.
WASHINGTON, DC – At 2:30 p.m., President Biden is set to discuss COVID restrictions for the upcoming summer.
The president is also expected to discuss the government’s official response to the pandemic and give an update on the vaccination program.
Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.