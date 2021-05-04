Partly Cloudy icon
WATCH LIVE: President Biden discusses COVID restrictions for the summer

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives for an event to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives for an event to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON, DC – At 2:30 p.m., President Biden is set to discuss COVID restrictions for the upcoming summer.

The president is also expected to discuss the government’s official response to the pandemic and give an update on the vaccination program.

