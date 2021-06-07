Partly Cloudy icon
Politics

Democratic Primary Results for local offices on June 8, 2021

In our region, there are two Democratic primaries and no Republican primaries

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Election Results
Decision 2021
Decision 2021 (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – In addition to the three statewide races and some House of Delegate primaries, locally, we have two offices holding Democratic primaries

In Montgomery County, there is a Democratic primary in the county’s Board of Supervisors District A race.

In Roanoke, there is a Democratic primary in the Roanoke City Sheriff race.

Our region does not have any local offices with Republican primaries.

Montgomery County Board of Supervisors District A Primary

Liam Watson (D)
00%
Sara Bohn (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Roanoke City Sheriff Primary

Lee Hill(D)
00%
Antonio Hash(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 21)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

