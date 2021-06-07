Democratic Primary Results for local offices on June 8, 2021

ROANOKE, Va. – In addition to the three statewide races and some House of Delegate primaries, locally, we have two offices holding Democratic primaries
In Montgomery County, there is a Democratic primary in the county’s Board of Supervisors District A race.
In Roanoke, there is a Democratic primary in the Roanoke City Sheriff race.
Our region does not have any local offices with Republican primaries.
Liam Watson (D)
00%
Sara Bohn (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 4)
Lee Hill(D)
00%
Antonio Hash(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 21)
