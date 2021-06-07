Virginia House of Delegates Primary Results on June 8, 2021

Derek Kitts and Tara Orlando are vying for the Democratic nomination in House of Delegates District 7. Del. Charles Poindexter and Wren Williams are vying for the Republican nomination in House of Delegates District 9. In District 22, it's Del. Kathy Byron and Isaiah Knight and in District 24, it's Del. Ronnie Campbell and Mark Reed.

ROANOKE, Va. – In addition to the statewide races, some House of Delegate districts are holding primaries.

In our region, Districts 7, 9, 22 and 24 are holding primaries.

The District 7 primary is to determine the Democratic nominee, while the other three primaries will determine the Republican nominee. Each Republican primary features an incumbent facing a challenger.

House of Delegates - District 7 Primary District 7 covers Floyd County, as well as parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties

House of Delegates - District 9 Primary District 9 covers Patrick County, as well as parts of Franklin and Henry counties

House of Delegates - District 22 Primary District 22 covers parts of Lynchburg, as well as parts of Bedford, Campbell and Franklin counties

House of Delegates - District 24 Primary District 24 covers Buena Vista, Lexington, Bath County and Rockbridge Couty, as well as parts Amherst and Augusta counties

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them: