Virginia House of Delegates Primary Results on June 8, 2021

ROANOKE, Va. – In addition to the statewide races, some House of Delegate districts are holding primaries.
In our region, Districts 7, 9, 22 and 24 are holding primaries.
The District 7 primary is to determine the Democratic nominee, while the other three primaries will determine the Republican nominee. Each Republican primary features an incumbent facing a challenger.
House of Delegates - District 7 Primary
District 7 covers Floyd County, as well as parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties
Derek Kitts(D)
Tara Orlando(D)
House of Delegates - District 9 Primary
District 9 covers Patrick County, as well as parts of Franklin and Henry counties
Charles Poindexter(R)Incumbent
Wren Williams(R)
House of Delegates - District 22 Primary
District 22 covers parts of Lynchburg, as well as parts of Bedford, Campbell and Franklin counties
Kathy Byron(R)Incumbent
Isaiah Knight(R)
House of Delegates - District 24 Primary
District 24 covers Buena Vista, Lexington, Bath County and Rockbridge Couty, as well as parts Amherst and Augusta counties
Ronnie Campbell(R)Incumbent
Mark Reed(R)
