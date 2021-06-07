Partly Cloudy icon
Politics

Virginia Governor, Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General Democratic Primary results on June 8, 2021

Virginia’s three statewide offices are on the ballot this year

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Election Results
LEFT GROUPING Democratic Governor candidates: Jennifer Carroll Foy, Lee Carter, Justin Fairfax, Terry McAuliffe and Jennifer McClellan MIDDLE GROUPING: Democratic Lt. Governor candidates: Hala Ayala, Mark Levine, Andria McClellan, Sean Perryman, Sam Rasoul, Xavier Warren RIGHT GROUPING Democratic Attorney General candidates Mark Herring and Jay Jones (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – Here’s your one-stop shop for the three statewide races in the June 8, 2021, primary election.

Click here to learn more about the Democrats running for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Governor Primary

Terry McAuliffe(D)
00%
Jennifer McClellan(D)
00%
Jennifer Carroll Foy(D)
00%
Lee Carter(D)
00%
Justin Fairfax(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2,584)

Lt. Governor Primary

Although Elizabeth Guzman withdrew from the race in April, her name will still appear on the ballot.

Candidate

Votes

%

Hala Ayala(D)
00%
Sam Rasoul(D)
00%
Andria McClellan(D)
00%
Elizabeth Guzman(D)
00%
Sean Perryman(D)
00%
Mark Levine(D)
00%
Xavier Warren(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2,584)

Attorney General Primary

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark Herring*(D)
00%
Jay Jones(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2,584)

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

