Virginia Governor, Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General Democratic Primary results on June 8, 2021

ROANOKE, Va. – Here’s your one-stop shop for the three statewide races in the June 8, 2021, primary election.
Terry McAuliffe(D)
00%
Jennifer McClellan(D)
00%
Jennifer Carroll Foy(D)
00%
Lee Carter(D)
00%
Justin Fairfax(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 2,584)
Lt. Governor Primary
Although Elizabeth Guzman withdrew from the race in April, her name will still appear on the ballot.
Candidate
Votes
%
Hala Ayala(D)
00%
Sam Rasoul(D)
00%
Andria McClellan(D)
00%
Elizabeth Guzman(D)
00%
Sean Perryman(D)
00%
Mark Levine(D)
00%
Xavier Warren(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 2,584)
Candidate
Votes
%
Mark Herring*(D)
00%
Jay Jones(D)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 2,584)
