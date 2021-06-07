Partly Cloudy icon
Virginia Governor Democratic Primary June 8, 2021 results

5 people are vying to be the Democratic candidate

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Five Democrats vying to be Virginia's next governor. TOP: Jennifer Carroll Foy and Lee Carter BOTTOM: Justin Fairfax, Terry McAuliffe and Jennifer McClellan
Five Democrats vying to be Virginia's next governor. TOP: Jennifer Carroll Foy and Lee Carter BOTTOM: Justin Fairfax, Terry McAuliffe and Jennifer McClellan (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – On Tuesday, voters will decide who will represent Democrats in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.

On the ballot are Jennifer Carroll Foy, Lee Carter, Justin Fairfax, Terry McAuliffe and Jennifer McClellan. Click here to learn more about the candidates

Governor Primary

Terry McAuliffe(D)
00%
Jennifer McClellan(D)
00%
Jennifer Carroll Foy(D)
00%
Lee Carter(D)
00%
Justin Fairfax(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2,584)

Click here for a locality-by-locality breakdown of the results for this race.

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them:

