Ohio pizzeria creates spicy cicada pie

You can now get cicada pizza in Ohio

The cicada saga continues with an Ohio restaurant’s latest creation: a cicada pizza.

‘The Pizza Bandit’ in Dayton, Ohio posted photos to social media on Sunday, showing off its new ‘Spicy Thai Cicada Pie.’

The 18-inch, hand-tossed pie features cheese, veggies, a spicy thai sauce and... cicadas.

The restaurant said the insects were locally foraged before being blanched and sauteed.

It also baked the bug’s wings into the crust.

But don’t get too excited, because this peculiar pizza is not for sale. The shop is working with the local health department to determine if it can legally sell the pie to customers.