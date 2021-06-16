Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old East Tennessee girl

Three pictures of Summer Moon-Utah Wells provided by the TBI after an Amber Alert was issued for the missing 5-year-old on June 16, 2021.

Tennessee authorities have issued an Amber Alert as they search for a missing 5-year-old girl.

Summer Moon-Utah Wells was last seen Tuesday night outside of her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County in Rogersville, Tennessee, which is less than an hour from the Virginia-Tennessee border.

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for her, and just after 11 a.m., upgraded it to an Amber Alert.

Summer is 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds.

She was last seen wearing gray pants, a pink shrt and was possible barefoot.

Anyone with information about where she may be is aked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.