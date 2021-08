(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

United States's Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket during men's basketball semifinal game against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Team USA has a chance at revenge and a gold medal.

At 10:30 p.m., the men’s basketball team will take on France in the gold-medal game.

In the opening game for Team USA, they lost to the French, breaking a 25-game win streak.

Click here to watch Team USA take on France.

To stream some events, you may need to authenticate your stream with your TV provider credentials.