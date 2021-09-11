No. 19 Virginia Tech Hokies lead Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, 14-7, at the half

No. 19 Virginia Tech Hokies is looking for another win as it takes on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

So far, Hokies lead the Blue Raiders with 14-7 at halftime.

In the first quarter, we saw Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister complete a left pass to Tayvion Robinson for 6 yards for a touchdown.

During the second quarter, Connor Blumrick rushed the middle for two yards, earning the team yet another touchdown.

But the Blue Raiders aren’t going out without a fight. In the second quarter, Bailey Hockman passed to CJ Windham for 5 yards, scoring the team’s first touchdown.

This game marks the second one in the 2021 season, with the Virginia Tech Hokies beating the No. 10 Tarheels, 17-10, last week.