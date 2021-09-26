Buffalo Bills lead Washington at halftime, 27-14

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

So far in Week 3′s Buffalo-Washington matchup, the Buffalo Bills lead at halftime, 27-14.

In the first quarter, we saw Bills’ Emmanuel Sanders catch a 28-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen, scoring a touchdown.

Then in the second quarter, Zach Moss passed from Josh Allen for seven yards, extending the lead to 14-0.

With about 10 minutes left in the second quarter, the Bills pushed the score up to 21-0 after a 14-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Dawson Knox.

Washington scored its first touchdown after a big-time run from Antonio Gibson after a catch from Taylor Heinicke for 73 yards.

Not long after, Heinicke came in with a rushing touchdown, making the score 21-14.

In the second quarter, the Bills’ Tyler Bass made a 21-yard field goal, scoring a touchdown. With just two seconds left in the second quarter, Bass made a 48-yard field goal, scoring a touchdown.