Atlanta Falcons lead Washington at halftime, 17-13

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) embraces with Washington Football Team center Tyler Larsen (69) before the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

On Sunday, Washington kicked off its fourth game of the NFL season with a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

So far, the Falcons lead Washington at the half, 17-13. Sunday’s matchup comes after Washington had a devasting loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 26, 43-21. Now, Washington is fighting to make up for that loss with a win against the Falcons.

In the first quarter, Falcons placekicker Younghoe Koo knocked down a 25-year field goal, putting his team in the lead.

But in the second quarter, Washington quickly counteracted.

First, we saw Matt Ryan pass to Cordarrelle, scoring a touchdown for the Falcons and putting them in the lead in the first half, 10-0.

However, it wasn’t long before Washington stepped up to the plate with Terry McLaurin receiving a pass from Taylor Heinicke for 33 yards, making the score 10-7.

Then, with just minutes left in the second quarter, Washington’s Antonio Gibson hit the first rushing touchdown of the season, giving the lead to Washington.

But with just seconds before halftime, the Atlanta Falcons flipped the script. Matt Ryan made a pass to Cordarrelle Patterson, putting the Falcons back in the lead and making the score 17-13.