Sheetz more than doubles its college tuition assistance for all employees

Sheetz announced Tuesday that it will increase how much employees can receive for its College Tuition Reimbursement program.

The company will now provide $5,250 per year ($2,625 per semester) to workers enrolled in the program. This is a $3,750 per year increase, which is more than double of what Sheetz previously offered.

“Investing in our employees personally and professionally is an important pillar of our culture,” said VP of Human Resources Stephanie Doliveira. “Through this tuition reimbursement investment, we hope to lighten the financial burden of attending college for our employees, while also encouraging them to grow their careers with Sheetz.”

The company partners with 27 colleges and universities to arrange tuition discounts for employees through this program as well.

All workers are eligible to participate in the program.