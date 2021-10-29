Halloween festivities happening this weekend in a town near you

Halloween is only two days away and there are tons of events planned for this weekend to get you into the spooky spirit.

See what events are taking place near you:

Christiansburg, Virginia

Trick-or-Treat in downtown Christiansburg from 5-7 p.m. More than a dozen businesses will be handing out candy!

Covington, Virginia

Businesses on Main Street are set up for Hometown Halloween trick-or-treating! The event runs from 5-8 p.m. and will also have entertainment and a costume contest.

Danville, Virginia

The Danville Otterbots are hosting a Trunk-or-Treat will be held from 5-7 p.m. where you can get a picture with Scotter the Otter!

Danville Parks and Recreation annual Market Monster Mash takes place on Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. at the Danville Community Market. The event will have trunk-or-treat, pumpkin painting, caricatures, a photo booth, and more.

Lexington, Virginia

Kids can stop by local businesses in downtown Lexington tonight from 3:30-5 p.m. to get candy! Live performances will also be taking place at the Old Court House Square and at the corner of Main and Nelson.

Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg Parks and Rec is hosting Halloween at the Zone on Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Nature Zone located in the Miller Center. The event is free for all ages and is open from Noon - 4 p.m. Halloween at the Zone will have crafts candy and spooky Halloween decorations.

Head to River Ridge on Sunday, Oct. 31 for Boo Bash ! Boo Bash is an interactive mall-wide event with activities for the whole family and trick-or-treating at participating retailers. The event is from 4 - 6 p.m.

Roanoke, Virginia

Martin’s Downtown is shutting down the street on Saturday, Oct. 30 for their annual Halloween Street Party . The event will have two stages and feature three bands: The Mantras, Kentucky Ruckus and War Chile. Tickets are $10 and the gates open at 7 p.m. with live music starting at 8:30 p.m.

Big Lick Brewing Co. is holding its annual Halloween costume party on Saturday, Oct. 30. The event will have a costume contest with judging taking place from 5-8:30 p.m.

The West End Center for Youth & Runabout Sports is holding a Spooky Sprint 5k on Saturday, Oct. 30 in Wasena Park.

Salem, Virginia