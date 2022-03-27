Jacksonville rapper offers to pay funeral costs for teen who died after fall from amusement park ride

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a 14-year-old Missouri teen fell to his death from a towering Florida amusement ride this week, a rapper from Jacksonville is offering to pay funeral costs.

YK Osiris on Saturday asked his nearly 3 million Instagram followers to help him contact the family of Tyre Sampson who died Thursday night after he dropped out of his seat from a 430-foot, free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district not far from Disney World.

“If anybody know [sic] his family, tell them to DM me because I want to pay for his funeral cost,” YK Osiris wrote on his Instagram story.

The well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Tyre’s father, Yarnell Sampson, said the family is “shocked and heartbroken at the loss of their son.”

“This young man was the kind of son everyone hopes for — an honor roll student, an aspiring athlete, and a kind-hearted person who cared about others,” Crump said in a statement Saturday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which regulates amusement rides in Florida at all but the major theme parks, declined comment Saturday other than to say the investigation is ongoing.