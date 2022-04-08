Walmart offering new truck drivers starting pay as high as $110,000 a year

(Charles Krupa, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Walmart is launching a new program with hopes to incentivize drivers to join its “private fleet.”

The retail corporation announced a new training program to give employees who work in its distribution and fulfillment centers a chance to become certified Walmart drivers.

The new private fleet development program is done through a 12-week-long program taught by the company’s “established drivers.”

Along with the program, Walmart said a pay raise is coming for its 12,000 truck drivers with the starting range for new drivers between $95,000 and $110,000.

Prior to this switch, the company said that $87,500 was the average salary that new truck drivers could make in their first year.

If you’re interested in becoming a Walmart truck driver, you can apply here.

