Walmart offering new truck drivers starting pay as high as $110,000 a year

Walmart is launching a new program with hopes to incentivize drivers to join its “private fleet.”
The retail corporation announced a new training program to give employees who work in its distribution and fulfillment centers a chance to become certified Walmart drivers.
The new private fleet development program is done through a 12-week-long program taught by the company’s “established drivers.”
Along with the program, Walmart said a pay raise is coming for its 12,000 truck drivers with the starting range for new drivers between $95,000 and $110,000.
Prior to this switch, the company said that $87,500 was the average salary that new truck drivers could make in their first year.
If you’re interested in becoming a Walmart truck driver, you can apply here.
