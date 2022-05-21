Texas parents sue Apple, claim son’s hearing loss caused by AirPods

FIE - This May 21, 2021, photo shows the Apple logo displayed on a Mac Pro desktop computer in New York. Apple on Thursday, April 28, 2022, reported quarterly results that topped analysts' projections despite supply shortages, economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and a growth comedown from the huge sales lift that technology products and service got from pandemic restrictions. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio parents have filed a lawsuit against Apple after their 14-year-old son allegedly had his right eardrum torn apart by a pair of Apple AirPods.

Carlos Godoa and Ariani Reyes filed the lawsuit earlier this week in a California federal court, records show.

According to the lawsuit, their son was watching Netflix on his iPhone with his AirPods “at a low volume” on May 17, 2020, when an Amber Alert went off suddenly at a loud volume.

The sudden noise “tore apart” the boy’s eardrum and caused significant injuries and permanent hearing loss in his right ear. He also suffered dizziness, vertigo and nausea, according to the court documents.

According to the lawsuit, several customers have previously filed complaints about the defect on the AirPods that cause a sudden and unexpected increase in volume.

The parents allege Apple has been negligent and has not properly address the complaints about the volume of the ear phones.

The parents are asking for a jury trial and seeking to hold Apple financially liable for “as a result of the serious emotional stress” experienced by the incident.

Court records show Apple has yet to file a response to the lawsuit.