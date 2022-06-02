Unclaimed property, Pride Night and more news happening today

It’s Pride Night at the Salem Red Sox tonight. The team is partnering with Beale’s Brewery and the Roanoke Diversity Center to promote the ballpark as a welcoming place for everyone. Tonight’s game begins at 7:05 p.m.

Roanoke’s Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board will meet tonight. It will discuss the language access plan, neighborhood choice and trust before taking comments from the public. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

