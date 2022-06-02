Unclaimed property, Pride Night and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- The City of Danville is teaming up with the Virginia Department of Treasury to help people in the city find unclaimed property. The Treasury Department’s Unclaimed Property office will take calls, seeing if you have property being held. Phone lines will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and tomorrow.
- It’s Pride Night at the Salem Red Sox tonight. The team is partnering with Beale’s Brewery and the Roanoke Diversity Center to promote the ballpark as a welcoming place for everyone. Tonight’s game begins at 7:05 p.m.
- Roanoke’s Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board will meet tonight. It will discuss the language access plan, neighborhood choice and trust before taking comments from the public. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.
- Bridgewater Marina will hold a Make-a-Wish Community Celebration today. Over the last five years, Bridgewater Marina, with the help of the community, has raised more than $100,000 for the organization. The celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free popcorn and drinks, door prizes, a photo booth and more.
Have a great Thursday!