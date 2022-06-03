Pools open, National Donut Day and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

Hurt Park Elementary School will hold a Career Day for students. They will get to explore various careers and industries and learn about the opportunities available to them at the Roanoke Technical Education Center when they get to high school. Throughout the day, they will take part in activities and hands-on demonstrations.

Today is National Donut Day. At Duck Donuts, you can get a free cinnamon sugar donut. National Donut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor the women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

Roanoke will open its pools today. Both the Washington Park and Fallon Park Pools will open six days a week through Aug. 15.

Head to Uptown Martinsville for Uptown First Friday. There’s an open mic, where you can sing, play an instrument, perform an act or share other talents. Food and drinks are available for purchase. It runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Historical Henry County Courthouse Plaza.

Today is the last day to give your input on the Envision Botetourt 2040 Plan . The document will guide future development, growth and policy in the county. Survey topics include recreation, community facilities, transportation, housing and future land use.

Hermitage Roanoke will celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Waltons. Michael Learned, known for her role as Olivia Walton on the television show, will be the special guest for the weekend. Learned will unveil a new LOVEworks sign today on the front lawn of Hermitage Roanoke, making it the first retirement community in Virginia to have an official LOVEworks sign. Tomorrow, there’s a cookout, live music and meet-and-greet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Waltons was a long-running television series about a Depression-era family living in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains.