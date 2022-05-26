Botetourt County wants your input for a comprehensive plan update

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Botetourt County leaders want the community to weigh in for an updated comprehensive plan aimed at improving the quality of life for residents.

The Comprehensive Plan, referred to as Envision Botetourt 2040, will focus on future land development, growth and policy in the county as it outlines goals for several planning areas, which include:

Transportation

Economic development

Housing

Future land use

In a series of surveys, city leaders are asking for public input on recreation, community facilities, transportation, house and future land use in the county.

Residents can access the surveys through June 3 on www.botetourtva.gov/comprehensiveplan or by clicking here.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Botetourt County planning department at planning@botetourtva.gov or call 540-928-2080.

If you have trouble accessing the survey, you can visit a library branch for assistance.