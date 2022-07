President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden view fireworks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, July 4, 2021, in Washington. Last Fourth of July, Biden gathered hundreds of people outside the White House for an event that would have been unthinkable for many Americans the previous year. With the coronavirus in retreat, they ate hamburgers and watched fireworks over the National Mall. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The President and First Lady host a Fourth of July BBQ with military families and deliver remarks to celebrate Independence Day from the South Lawn of the White House.

You can watch the full video below.