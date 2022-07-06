Videos of police shooting a man near West Virginia Mall go viral

An investigation is underway after an officer involved shooting in Raleigh County, West Virginia.

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. – Videos taken by the public of an officer-involved shooting near Crossroads Mall in Bradley, West Virginia have gone viral via multiple social media platforms.

The graphic videos were taken by members of the public, many of which were in vehicles while they were stopped along Robert C. Byrd Drive. Videos show brief moments of the man’s interaction with police, up until the time he was shot.

The man is seen displaying erratic behavior, brandishing what appears to be a firearm, at times even pointing the firearm at himself.

According to WVVA News, West Virginia State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department are now investigating what led up to the officer involved shooting.

WVVA reports dispatchers are urging people to avoid that area until their investigation is complete. Both the North and Southbound lanes were closed during the investigation.