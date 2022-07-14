Bicycle Pump Track, 2022 Virginia Commonwealth Games and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- The Virginia Amateur Sports will hold a press conference this afternoon discussing the upcoming 2022 Virginia Commonwealth Games. This discussion includes the opening ceremony plans and updates, sports information and more. The press conference starts at 2:00 p.m. in Room 110 at the Liberty Mountain Conference Center.
- The Bicycle Pump Track facility will open at the Peaks View Park at 4:00 p.m. The facility is next to the tennis courts at 170 Ivy Lane in Lynchburg. The grand opening and ribbon cutting event for the Pump Track will also include a preview of the new facility, remarks by city officials and a cycling demonstration.
- Botetourt County School Board will hold a meeting in Fincastle at 5:30 p.m. One of the many items on the consent agenda includes the superintendent’s establishment of a threat assessment team for each school. These teams are to assess and intervene with individuals whose behavior may pose a threat to the safety of school staff or students.
- Pulmonologist Robert Winn will speak at 7:30 P.M. at the Virginia Tech Carillion School of Medicine. Winn is a nationally renowned cancer center director and will speak on the importance of health for black men.
- Route 760, Diuguids Lane, in Roanoke County will be closed to through traffic for the next several weeks. This closure is to replace the bridge over the Roanoke River which is located at the Salem city limits near the intersection of Route 760 and Route 639 West Riverside Drive. For most of the 45-day-closure, traffic can detour using West Riverside Drive and Mill Lane. However, there will be a couple of three-day periods when a large crane will be in use closing the Route 760 and Route 639 intersection. On those days, drivers will need to use Creekside Drive and Lilly Drive to detour. The bridge replacement is expected to be completed in the Fall.
Have a great Thursday!