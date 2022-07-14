Bicycle Pump Track, 2022 Virginia Commonwealth Games and more news happening today

The Bicycle Pump Track facility will open at the Peaks View Park at 4:00 p.m. The facility is next to the tennis courts at 170 Ivy Lane in Lynchburg. The grand opening and ribbon cutting event for the Pump Track will also include a preview of the new facility, remarks by city officials and a cycling demonstration.

Botetourt County School Board will hold a meeting in Fincastle at 5:30 p.m. One of the many items on the consent agenda includes the superintendent’s establishment of a threat assessment team for each school. These teams are to assess and intervene with individuals whose behavior may pose a threat to the safety of school staff or students.

