High School Musical, Williamson Road project and more news happening today

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance will host a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the Timberlake Tavern. Tours of the Tavern will be available during the Cocktail hours. The ribbon-cutting starts at 3:00 p.m. followed by the Alliance’s Commerce and Cocktails business development event at 4:00 p.m.

A ribbon-cutting for Roanoke’s newest mural will kick off at 4:00 p.m. The mural is a work of art created by Nolan-Shafer Murals and Maggie Perrin-Key. It is happening at 3801 Blue Ridge Drive.

