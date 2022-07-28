High School Musical, Williamson Road project and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance will host a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the Timberlake Tavern. Tours of the Tavern will be available during the Cocktail hours. The ribbon-cutting starts at 3:00 p.m. followed by the Alliance’s Commerce and Cocktails business development event at 4:00 p.m.
- A ribbon-cutting for Roanoke’s newest mural will kick off at 4:00 p.m. The mural is a work of art created by Nolan-Shafer Murals and Maggie Perrin-Key. It is happening at 3801 Blue Ridge Drive.
- A meeting about the Williamson Road project starts at 6:30 p.m. It is happening at the St. Thomas of Canterbury Church. Businesses and Neighborhoods will have 30 minutes to present their cases uninterrupted. The floor will also be open to comments and questions.
- Performances for Disney’s High School Musical: One Act Edition will start today and last until August 7th. It is happening at the Trinkle Main Stage at the Mill Mountain Theatre. Tickets are available online at millmountain.org or you can call the box office at 540-342-5740.
- Floyd Fest is happening throughout the rest of the week. The music festival features over 100 bands that will perform on nine different stags in the Blue Ridge Mountains. It’s happening at 894 Rock Castle Gorge Road in Floyd. For more details, visit their website at https://floydfest.com/
Have a great Thursday!