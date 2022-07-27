Music returns to the Blue Ridge Mountains as Floyd Fest gets ready for opening day

The day is finally here for music lovers who have been waiting on the highly anticipated Floyd Fest.

FLOYD, Va. – The day is finally here for music lovers who have been waiting on the highly anticipated Floyd Fest.

The 5-day music festival kicks off on Wednesday, July 27 at 5 p.m.

More than 100 bands will perform on nine different stages in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The mission of the festival is to be the best music festival experience of our time. Organizers say they want Floyd Fest to be a high-quality event for each person who attends.

Some of the performers this year include Lake Street Dive, Turnpike Troubadours, Trampled by Turtles and Floyd favorite, Morgan Wade.

“It’s basically homecoming to me and a lot of us because we get to see a lot of people and work with a lot of people that we only get to see here and it is quite wonderful,” said John McBroom, CEO and camp counselor of Floyd Fest.

McBroom said this is something that he and his team look forward to all year. They love hearing the beautiful music and they hope everyone shows up with a smile on their face.

However, McBroom said this festival is sort of like a swan song to the current location because this is the last year that Floyd Fest will be at the site off the Blue Ridge Parkway. There are talks of the music festival possibly moving to the Check area next summer.

Right now, organizers are still working on getting permits from the state. The big difference between where the festival is now and the new location is that they can park every patron on site.

“So once you get there, you are there, instead of I would say 75 to maybe even more than that, park off-site and shuttle in,” McBroom said. “So, that is going to take a huge burden off of the whole system that will make it a lot better.”

McBroom said the whole festival takes about 15 months to plan. So, even though they are ready to enjoy this year’s festival, they are already planning for next year.