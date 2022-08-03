Senators introduce bill to eliminate copays for veterans accessing contraception

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new bill was introduced on Wednesday to benefit veterans looking to get contraceptives.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Tim Kaine, Richard Blumenthal, and Susan Collins introduced the Equal Access to Contraception for Veterans Act, which will eliminate copayments for contraception covered by the Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a release.

The release said that civilians can get contraception without copays through the Affordable Care Act, and those on active duty can receive services through TRICARE, but VA healthcare only waives contraception copays for some veterans.

“Our veterans have sacrificed so much to keep us safe, and we have a responsibility to ensure they’re able to access high-quality, affordable health care, including contraception,” Kaine said. “I’m proud to join my colleagues on legislation to help ensure veterans with VA health care don’t have to pay out-of-pocket for contraception, similar to their active duty counterparts.”

Ad

According to the release, only a restricted group of veterans, including 50% of disabled veterans and those below certain income levels, don’t have to pay copays for contraception.

The goal of this legislation is to remove those out-of-pocket costs for the growing group of veterans enrolling in the VA healthcare system, the release said.

You can read the entire bill here.