The beloved soap opera will transition exclusively to Peacock, an NBC Universal streaming service on Sept. 12.

The final episode will premiere on NBC on Sept. 9, but subscribers can find the past 100 episodes on Peacock.

“Days of our Lives” will premiere new episodes for season 58, and on Sept.12 they will be available at 6 a.m. every weekday.

New premium customers are able to sign up for $1.99/month or $19.99/year during the month of September.