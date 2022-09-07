Food Lion Feeds and customers donate to Kentucky flood relief

SALISBURY, N.C. – Food Lion Feeds joined customers in donating $96,000 to the American Red Cross in support of Kentucky flood relief.

Customers from over 1,100 stores and 10 states were asked to donate at the register from Aug. 12 to 27.

“Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers continue to provide support to residents impacted by flash flooding in eastern Kentucky,” said Allison Taylor, Regional Executive of American Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas. “Thanks in part to the contributions made by partners like Food Lion, we have provided meals, snacks and critical relief items. We are so grateful to the Food Lion community and its shoppers for their generosity to help in times of crisis.”

Food Lion Feeds added a $30,000 donation to customers’ efforts and supplied 17 pallets of water to God’s Pantry Food Bank, a member agency of Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland in Lexington, Kentucky.

“We want our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve who were impacted by the recent flooding to know that Food Lion is here to support them as they continue to rebuild their lives,” said Kevin Durkee, a Manager of Food Lion Feeds. “While this is a challenging time, we are reminded of the strength and resiliency of our communities as neighbors, nonprofits and relief organizations come together and help one another.”

Food Lion Feeds is a Food Lion hunger relief program that has helped provide over 970 million meals to those in need since 2014.

The organization has a goal of donating 1.5 billion meals by 2025.