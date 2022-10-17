AMBER Alert issued for two toddlers abducted in Virginia

Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for Adrianna Truitt (left) and Jaxon Truitt (right) who they believe was abducted by Timothy Truitt (center) (Credit: Virginia State Police)

HAMPTON, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued an AMBER Alert after two toddlers were abducted.

Authorities said that the abduction happened on Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

The children, Adriana and Jaxon Truitt, are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen at the Walmart at 1900 Cunningham Drive in Hampton.

Adriana Truitt is 1 year old with sandy hair and blue eyes who is 2 feet tall and weights around 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white long sleeve onesie, gray sweatpants and red, white and blue baseball socks, according to State Police.

Jaxon Truitt has brown hair, brown eyes and is two years old. Authorities said he is 3 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. He was last seen wearing a a long sleeve black shirt with “Born to win” in red text, black sweatpants, and gray and blue sneakers.

Authorities believe the children were abducted by Timothy Truitt. State Police described him as a man with brown hair, brown eyes and who is 6′1″ tall weighing around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a yellow logo on chest, gray shorts and white shoes.

He was last seen driving a maroon sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact contact the Hampton Police Department at 757-727-6111.