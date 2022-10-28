Food Lion Feeds joins customers in donating $66,000 for hurricane relief efforts

SALISBURY, N.C. – Food Lion Feeds joined forces with Food Lion customers to donate $66,000 to the American Red Cross for disaster relief after Hurricane Ian.

A $30,000 Food Lion Feeds donation was added to donations made by customers at the register from Oct. 5 through Oct. 18.

“The destruction from Hurricane Ian is devastating, and we are grateful for the support of our associates and customers who contributed to this relief effort in helping our neighbors begin their journey of recovery,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion.

Food Lion asked customers at over 1,100 stores across 10 states the option to make a cash donation at the register for the cause.

The foundation delivered two semi-trailers filled with essentials including pallets of water, canned soup, canned vegetables, rice, dried beans, macaroni and cheese, antibacterial wipes, baby food, and pet food. The essentials were provided to communities from South Carolina to Southwest Florida.

Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion as a way to address food insecurity in communities. In 2022, the organization donated more than $160,000 to the American Red Cross for recovery efforts.